Toledo, OH

Dine like family at MaMa's Kitchen

By Bill of Fare
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wjkV_0f2JBeLB00

When you walk in to MaMa’s Kitchen, 2556 Tremainsville Rd., it feels familiar and comfortable, whether or not you’ve been there before. The friendly staff greets customers warmly and banters with them as they deliver one enticing meal after the next to the table.

I knew we were in for a treat when the waitress put a small plastic cup full of MaMa’s beans down in front of each of us after we were seated. She told us this was MaMa’s recipe and that it had three kinds of beans and three kinds of meat and other ingredients she couldn’t divulge. Every customer gets a free cup of beans, which may seem like an unusual thing to peg a restaurant to — until you taste them. It turns out, MaMa’s beans are perhaps the best kind of greeting: Delicious and full of flavor, they were warm, comforting, and welcoming.

Once settled, it was difficult for my dining companions to decide what to order as we watched one mouth-watering plate of food after another go by. MaMa’s Kitchen has a fairly large menu with breakfast and lunch options like sandwiches and hot dinners. We all opted for the latter as it was a weekend afternoon.

MaMa’s Kitchen

★ ★ ★ ★

Address: 2556 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo

Phone: 419-725-1560

Category: Diner

Menu: breakfast and lunch

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Wheelchair access: Yes

Average price: $-$$

Credit cards: Dis, MC, V, AE

Website:
mamaskitchen.online

My first dining companion asked whether the country-fried steak ($9.99) was made from scratch and was delighted by our waitress’ response: Everything from the kitchen is made from scratch. With no trepidation, he ordered the country-fried steak. He was not disappointed. The breading had a slight crunch to it and a homemade taste. The mashed potatoes were thick, with little pieces of potatoes throughout; the perfect imperfection of a made-from-scratch batch. And the warm, hearty country gravy enhanced everything it touched on the plate.

Several hot roast beef sandwiches ($10.99) went by our table that caught my eye. Our waitress said it’s MaMa’s most popular meal — and for good reason. The slices of roast beef, tender enough to cut with a fork, were nestled between two pieces of thick bread with a large scoop of those same homemade mashed potatoes but covered in a rich, brown gravy. It did not disappoint.

My other dining companion ordered the chicken and biscuits ($9.99). Crowned with the same hearty, thick country gravy as the country-fried steak, the chicken breast was tender, she said, while the biscuits were more than sturdy enough to support the gravy.

We had breakfast on our minds with our second visit to MaMa’s Kitchen. We were once again greeted like we’d known them for some time and felt attended to like children with a doting mother.

I ordered the Western omelet ($9.59) with hearty pieces of ham, green pepper, and onions with a good amount of cheddar cheese housed inside four eggs. (I upgraded to cheddar from American cheese for an extra $1.) It was quite large — I could only eat half — and what you would expect of an omelet though the ham was particularly flavorful. It had home fries and a biscuit on the side, both of which were made perfectly and clearly from scratch.

The first in our party ordered the French toast combo plate ($8.99), an item not found on the menu. The waitress mentioned it when the dining companion started ordering the French toast with a couple of side items, which was a much better deal.

The plate was served with several large pieces of French toast — one member of our breakfast party joked that it looked like half a loaf of bread — crunchy on the outside but with a soft interior and a wonderful cinnamon flavor. The toast was accompanied by bacon and a couple of eggs. Once again, a large portion of food made well.

The second dining companion ordered two breakfast items. With a base of three scrambled eggs and then layers of sausage, ham and bacon, hash browns, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, and country gravy at the peak, the Poplette ($10.99) was a stomach-pleasing mountain of breakfast favorites that proved you can’t always have too much of a good thing.

And his addition of a single apple-cinnamon pancake—  the pancake flavor of the day — was like a breakfast version of mom’s apple pie come to life. The plate-sized pancake was fluffy and thick, and addition of the baked spiced apples inside didn’t detract from the basic pancake; rather, it enhanced and elevated the breakfast classic into something that resembled an early morning dessert.

I couldn’t get over the enticing aroma. He was kind enough to share a few bites and it was just terrific.

Another friend ordered Papa’s Breakfast ($8.99) — three eggs, hash browns, two pieces of bacon, two sausage links, and generous slice of ham and the side of toast. The eggs were ordered over easy but were too runny with the whites running alongside the yolks. She said the meats were perfectly cooked—  the ham, in particular, reminded her of a good Thanksgiving meal — as were the hash browns, which had crispy exterior and soft middle.

And, yes, breakfast came with a cup of MaMa’s beans, just as lunch had. We found it a bit early for a cup of beans so the waitress gladly brought lids for the cups, and we were able to take them with our other leftovers. Once again the service was great, and everyone was friendly and in good spirits.

Though I preferred my lunch experience to breakfast, I expect to be a frequent guest at MaMa’s Kitchen, as much for more homemade delights as the warm hospitality.

Comments / 0

City
Toledo, OH
It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

