Jack White is celebrating album release day by singing the National Anthem at the Detroit Tigers game

The Detroit Tigers will be kicking off their Opening Day celebrations with a rocking good time.

The Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox for their Opening Day matchup on April 8 and announced that a hometown hero will be on hand to sing the National Anthem.

Jack White will be singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game as he’ll help ring in the Tigers’ 2022 season. “You already know Jack White wouldn’t miss Detroit’s biggest party!” The team tweeted announcing White’s appearance.

White’s homecoming comes at a perfect time as April 8 will also mark the release of his fourth solo studio album, Fear of the Dawn .

The highly-anticipated record has already seen the release of its first single with the fiery “ Taking Me Back .” White also dropped an acoustic version of the song with the appropriately titled “ Taking Me Back (Gently) .”

Remarkably, Fear of the Dawn won’t be the only album White releases in 2022. His fifth solo album Entering Heaven Alive will arrive a few months later and is set for a July 22 release.

