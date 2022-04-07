Man follows, gropes woman, 26, aboard Manhattan subway train: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Officials are looking to identify a man accused of following and then groping a woman on a Manhattan subway train over the weekend, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, inside the Herald Square subway station at the corner of 34th Street and 6th Avenue.

A 26-year-old woman was standing on the southbound Q train platform when she was approached by the suspect, authorities said.

Police said the suspect attempted a conversation with the victim but she refused and he followed her as she boarded the train.

Once on board the train, the suspect sat next to the victim and forcibly touched her breasts, inner thighs, and calves. According to the NYPD, the woman told the suspect not to touch her, and another passenger came to her assistance.

The suspect moved away from the victim and exited the train at the Prospect Park Station, fleeing the location in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s, with a dark complexion, approximately 5'8" tall, with a thin build and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a grey fur hood, jeans, and red sneakers.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect taken at the 34th Street and Herald Square Subway Station, southbound platform.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).