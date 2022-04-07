New access road to be built to Petal sports complex
PETAL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A new access road will be built for the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex in Petal with $500,000.
Petal Mayor Tony Ducker announced that State Representative Larry Byrd secured the funds for the project.Hattiesburg Zoo to celebrate giraffe’s 2nd birthday
The road will come off of East Central Avenue, providing an entrance to the east side of the facility. Ducker expects the road to relieve some traffic on Hillcrest Loop and East central Avenue.
There’s no word on when the project is expected to begin.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0