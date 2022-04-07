ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petal, MS

New access road to be built to Petal sports complex

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

PETAL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A new access road will be built for the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex in Petal with $500,000.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker announced that State Representative Larry Byrd secured the funds for the project.

The road will come off of East Central Avenue, providing an entrance to the east side of the facility. Ducker expects the road to relieve some traffic on Hillcrest Loop and East central Avenue.

There’s no word on when the project is expected to begin.

