$1.4M track safety improvements OK'd for Apache Junction High School

Improvements and renovations of the track around Davis Field at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Road in Apache Junction, are underway.

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously recently to begin construction immediately.

A contract was awarded to CORE Construction and will include the track and outlying areas where field events such as the high jump and pole vaulting are done. Funds for the work will come from the sale of Gold Canyon Elementary School in December 2020.

The cost is estimated to be $957,731 with an alternate additional construction contingency in the amount of $34,865, as well as $389,773 for the D-zones that were not included in the original bid. CORE Construction has stated they will guarantee the track for 10 years.

The deterioration of the track had become so bad that the high school could not hold track and field meets and even practice events were deemed unsafe for years. The Apache Junction High School track team has been traveling and participating in meets but unable to host any track meets.

Areas around the track are currently gated off.

According to Heather Wallace, AJUSD superintendent, the project will move along in time segments and stop and start so the field can be used for special events such as graduation and sporting activities that take place on Davis Field. The track construction is estimated to be complete by December 2022.

“We are very excited to begin track renovations so that our high school can host track and field events once again, and our student athletes can train in a safe environment,” said Wallace.

Editor’s note: Sally Marks is the public relations specialist for Apache Junction Unified School District.