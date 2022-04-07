ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Celtics-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLFXt_0f2JB4qO00

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin on Thursday evening, and for the game their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report.

However, the NBA Champion is listed as probable, which means he will likely play in the contest.

The status of Antetokounmpo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks enter the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-30 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Anthony Davis Has Honest Response To Trade Rumors

Anthony Davis isn’t concerned with trade rumors surrounding him this coming offseason. Tensions are high in Los Angeles as the Lakers missed the playoffs (and even the play-in tournament) after many expected them to be a contender this season. The Lakers were in control of their own destiny throughout...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
theScore

Report: Lakers expected to fire Vogel, keep Pelinka, Rambis

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is expected to be relieved of his duties after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Rob Pelinka, the vice president of basketball operations and general manager, and special adviser Kurt Rambis are expected to remain in charge in L.A. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks#Underdog Nba#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
ClutchPoints

Nets make pair of moves to solidify playoff roster

The Brooklyn Nets have made a pair of roster moves with a mind on the upcoming Play-In and hopefully playoffs. On Thursday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Nets are waiving forward James Johnson. That should open up a roster spot to convert rookie Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA contract.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy