ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How to update COVID-19 vaccines? US experts wrestle with finding answer

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzxkf_0f2JB24w00

More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. health officials are beginning to grapple with how to keep the vaccines updated to best protect Americans from the ever-changing coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution. Lawyers for 57-year-old Richard Moore say he shouldn’t face execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

FOUND: Savannah Police locate missing 15-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police have located a previously missing 15-year-old boy. The Savannah Police said in a tweet on April 8 that he is now safe. Christopher Davis is on the autism spectrum and was last seen around noon April 8 in the 11400 block of Largo Drive. That’s less than a mile […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SC schedules 1st execution with firing squad ready

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has scheduled its first execution after corrections officials finished updating the death chamber to prepare for executions by firing squad. The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has spent more than two decades on death row after […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vaccines#More Than Two#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid 19 Pandemic#Americans
The Independent

Experts worry about how US will see next COVID surge coming

As coronavirus infections rise in some parts of the world, experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the U.S. — and wondering how long it will take to detect.Despite disease monitoring improvements over the last two years, they say, some recent developments don't bode well:—As more people take rapid COVID-19 tests at home, fewer people are getting the gold-standard tests that the government relies on for case counts.—The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon use fewer labs to look for new variants.—Health officials are increasingly focusing on hospital admissions, which rise only after a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
WSAV News 3

‘Thank God nobody got seriously injured’: Pembroke family finds hope among rubble left behind by deadly tornado

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) — One Pembroke neighborhood is coming together to help neighbors in need after a deadly tornado tore through their community. “She said ‘Harry your son, your son under the house is crushed over there.'” Harry Bostick describes the moment he was told his son’s house had been destroyed by the tornado, with […]
PEMBROKE, GA
WSAV News 3

Federal inmate sentenced to 10 years for SC prison assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A federal inmate was sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in an attack on another inmate while incarcerated in a South Carolina prison. George Junior Hall, 50, was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to cause injury and assault resulting in serious injuries in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Allendale tornado: NWS finds EF3 damage, family asks for help

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WSAV) – Survey teams have found damage from an EF3 tornado that tore through Allendale Tuesday afternoon. An EF3 is classified as a strong tornado, with severe winds between 136 and 165 mph. According to the National Weather Service, further review is required before finalizing the tornado’s strength, though a complete summary is […]
ALLENDALE, SC
CNET

Lost COVID-19 Vaccination Card: How to Get a Replacement

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Losing or damaging your COVID-19 vaccine card can be a nightmare, especially if you have plans to go somewhere that requires you to show proof of vaccination. So what can you do to get a replacement card as soon as possible?
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds majority of healthcare workers accepting of COVID-19 vaccines

Research led by the University of Minnesota, published in Vaccine, has found that the majority of healthcare workers have been accepting of COVID-19 vaccines. "Healthcare workers are invaluable, serving communities at the critical link between public and individual health, particularly in immigrant communities," said William Stauffer, MD, MSPH, FASTMH, a professor in the U of M Medical School and Center for Global Health and Social Responsibility. "They provide individuals with trustworthy information about vaccines and offer public health agencies insight and guidance for vaccine efforts."
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Expert reveals how COVID-19 might really end

It’s now been two years since the United States shut down due to the rising amount of COVID-19 cases across the country. And experts are still unsure how the pandemic will come to a close. Driving the news: Pandemics don’t all end the same. Each pandemic throughout history has...
SCIENCE
WSAV News 3

Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler strolled off Augusta National with both hands in his pockets as if he had just finished a casual round at home in the late afternoon. The Masters was anything but that Friday. The wind roaring through the Georgia pines gave Tiger Woods and so many others all they could […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy