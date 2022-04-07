ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. town will host Easter-themed festival on April 10

By Vashti Harris
 3 days ago
As everyone prepares for a visit from Peter Cottontail, Union Township will celebrate Easter early by hosting “Finn Fest” from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, at Finn Road Park,...

