N.J. town will host Easter-themed festival on April 10

After hopping across the Hudson for the first time last spring, one of the biggest food festivals in the world is returning to New Jersey once again in 2022. Smorgasburg, the sprawling weekly food festival that came to Jersey City last spring after previously operating only in New York and Los Angeles, returns to the Garden State on April 2 and will run every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Harborside Place in Exchange Place.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 17 DAYS AGO