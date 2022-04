The Bitterroot National Forest is looking for volunteers to serve as onsite camp hosts this summer. The Darby/Sula Ranger District is looking for a camp host for the Lower Como Campground within the Lake Como Recreation Area. The Stevensville Ranger District also has an opening for a camp host at Blodgett Campground in Hamilton. Please be aware that there is no water or electricity at Blodgett Campground.

HAMILTON, MT ・ 25 DAYS AGO