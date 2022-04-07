Wanted Man Busted After Wayne Hills Complaint

Police arrested two people after a complaint about an unwanted visitor on Wayne Hills. Just before 4 pm, police were notified that a woman who’d been previously barred from the apartment complex was in the area of Thomas Avenue and that there were several people fighting behind an apartment building in the area.

Police received permission from PMHA to enter a home to search and discovered a man with an open warrant for probation violation who had previously been trespassed from the property.

In the past two years, the man has been arrested for probation violation, grand theft auto, falsification, theft, driving under suspension, domestic violence, and violation of a protection order.