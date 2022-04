AUBURN — Auburn football landed a huge commitment from four-star safety Terrance Love on Sunday. He's the second recruit to commit to Auburn's 2023 class. Love attends Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, where he is the No. 182 overall prospect and No. 16 safety in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Florida and Tennessee were among the other schools to make an offer to the 6-foot-3, 195-pound safety. ...

AUBURN, AL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO