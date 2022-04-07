ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gone Two Years, John Prine Is Certainly Not Forgotten

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q430r_0f2J76DH00

John Prine left this mortal world on April 7, 2020. The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter was 73 when he died from complications of COVID-19. It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since his passing. John may be gone, but he’s certainly not forgotten—at least I haven’t forgotten. And I know I’m not the only one.

If you recall, 2020 was an especially tough year on the country music front, not to mention the country as a whole. In less than 12 months, we lost Kenny Rogers (March 20), Joe Diffie (March 29), John Prine (April 7), Charlie Daniels (July 6), Jerry Jeff Walker (Oct. 23), Billy Joe Shaver (Oct. 28), Hal Ketchum (Nov. 23), and Charley Pride (Dec. 12). Of course, Rogers and Pride dominated country radio during long stretches of their careers. And even Daniels, Diffie, and Ketchum had stellar runs on the country charts. But John Prine never enjoyed radio success in the traditional sense. So I always feel compelled to “remind” folks about Prine, needed or not.

In fact, I’d say with certainty I’ve heard more Prine songs on the radio in the two years since his passing than I did during his lifetime. Of course, that’s thanks to WMOT public radio out of Murfreesboro, Tenn., which absolutely crushes it with their branded Roots Radio. Then again, you can always stream what you want to hear, but it’s nice that a terrestrial radio station in the Nashville area has its fingers on the pulse of Americana music. I digress.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L21Tc_DtL6M

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: John Prine – "I Remember Everything" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L21Tc_DtL6M)

Rediscover (or Discover) John Prine

John Prine gave country music (or folk, or roots, or Americana, or whatever genre you want to call it) a lot of happiness during his lifetime. And for that, I salute you Mr. Prine (oh, yeah, Prine was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a mechanic in Germany during the Vietnam War). So everyone should salute him for his service to our nation.

Known for his wry pen and gravelly voice, Prine gave us tunes that should be in everyone’s listening catalog: “Sam Stone,” “Paradise,” “Christmas in Prison,” “Mexican Home,” “Pretty Good,” and his duet with Iris Dement, “In Spite of Ourselves,” among others. The last song John recorded shortly before he died, “I Remember Everything,” will absolutely slay anyone with a soul. It’s so touching, I can’t bring myself to play it much on my own. But WMOT surprises me with it from time to time, and I thank them beneath my breath.

Of course, there’s also a slew of songs you may not recognize as John’s work. But check the songwriting credits on George Strait’s “I Just Want to Dance With You,” “Bonnie Raitt’s “Angel From Montgomery,” David Allan Coe’s “You Never Even Called Me By My Name,” and Don Williams’ “Love Is On a Roll.” Yep, Prine had a hand writing each tune.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5Fbcmsp-5s

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I Just Want To Dance With You (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5Fbcmsp-5s)

In Spite of Ourselves

Over his 50-year career, Jon copped four Grammy Awards. He won two posthumously for the aforementioned “I Remember Everything” in 2021. In addition, he was recognized with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. John is also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and a winner of six awards from the American Music Association.

In fact, one of the last times I saw John perform was at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium during the 2017 Americana Music Awards. Not only was he named Artist of the Year, but he joined Iris DeMent (who was recognized with the Americana Trailblazer Award) onstage for a rendition of “In Spite of Ourselves.”

And I’ll leave you with that performance as we remember John on the two-year anniversary of his death. RIP, Mr. Prine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvd5g1D1cXQ

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ACL Presents: Americana Music Festival 2017 | John Prine & Iris Dement "In Spite of Ourselves" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvd5g1D1cXQ)

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Lukas Nelson Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Aunt Bobbie Nelson

On Sunday afternoon, American country rock star Lukas Nelson shared a touching tribute to his late aunt, Bobbie Nelson. Most of you Outsiders have heard the news of Bobbie Nelson’s passing by now. Bobbie Nelson was the older sister of Texas country music legend Willie Nelson. She had been hospitalized in recent weeks thanks to an undisclosed illness. According to the family, she passed away peacefully on Thursday morning surrounded by her loved ones.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Willie Nelson Announces 2022 Tour With ZZ Top, Jason Isbell and Others

Summer 2022 is about to heat up. It’s going to be the season of country music tours and you’re going to want to add this one to your list. Icon Willie Nelson announced the comeback of his “Outlaw Family Tour” beginning at the end of June. He will be accompanied by several top artists, including Jason Isbell, ZZ Top and so many more.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Charley Pride
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Joe Diffie
Person
Don Williams
Person
David Allan Coe
Person
Iris Dement
Person
Hal Ketchum
Person
Jerry Jeff Walker
Person
John Prine
Person
Billy Joe Shaver
Person
Charlie Daniels
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Joni Mitchell, 78, Makes Rare Appearance At The Grammys After 8th Win

Seven years after Joni Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm, the music icon made a special appearance at the 2022 Grammys to accept the award for Best Historical Album!. Those on hand at the MGM Garden Arena for the 64th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony were treated to a special treat: Joni Mitchell. The 78-yea-old living legend and music icon accepted her award for the Best Historical Album in person. The “Big Yellow Taxi” singer won for her album Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), and she looked resplendent in white with a red beret and matching necklace. She also brought the cool factor with a pair of slick sunglasses and her blonde locks in chic tails.
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Wmot#Roots Radio
The Daily South

Bobbie Nelson, Willie's Nelson Sister and Bandmate, Dies at 91

Willie Nelson's older sister Bobbie Nelson died peacefully Thursday morning in her Austin home surrounded by family. She was 91. Bobbie was a celebrate pianist, singer, and author who performed alongside her younger brother, music icon Willie Nelson, for more than 50 years as his band pianist. Over the years, beginning as an original member of Willie Nelson and the Family Band, Bobbie's piano prowess became a huge part of Willie's signature sound. The two shared a famously strong bond.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Gained ‘Appreciation’ for the Crew Through His Photography Hobby

Actor Jefferson White of Yellowstone is seen as Jimmy Hurdstrom on the show but the man himself has a passion for photography. White takes a lot of photos while on the show’s set. He takes photos of people like Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser around the set. They are taking part in scenes while he’s taking his own cameras out there to get the moments in pictures.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn Celebrates Daughter Cissie’s Birthday With Throwback Pic

Country music legend Loretta Lynn is a mother who has memories of her daughter Cissie. She decided on Thursday to share a sweet message. It was Cissie’s birthday and she also shared a throwback photo. As you can tell from this tweet sent out, Loretta Lynn has some stories about her relationship with her daughter. Like all good parents do, of course. Still, this photo is a tender, sweet look at an earlier time when they were together.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Joins CMT Awards Lineup

Following her big win at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Carrie Underwood has been announced as a performer for the upcoming 2022 CMT Awards. According to a release from CMT, Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, and Old Dominion have been added to the line-up of performers at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will take place in one week. Others performing are Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and Carly Pearce.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Some Drivers Are Comparing the Sport To WWE

There is an entertainment factor when it comes to NASCAR these days. But does it fall into the same category as, say, the WWE? Some drivers are gravitating to the “sports entertainment” tag. That is a name that has been associated with WWE for many years. It is obvious that pro wrestling is a good bit of entertainment. The tag of “sports entertainment” is pretty much owned by the company fronted by Vince McMahon. Is NASCAR becoming like the WWE?
WWE
Outsider.com

Jimmie Allen Showcases New Single ‘Down Home’

Country music sensation Jimmie Allen made a stop on CBS’ The Late Late Show and performed his single “Down Home” for the audience. The song, which is a tribute to his father, is a bluesy song. Jimmie Allen was a nominee for the Best New Artist Grammy. “Down Home” came out in March and he performed it at the 2022 ACM Awards. He hosted the event along with Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett.
MUSIC
stpetecatalyst.com

Wednesday at Ruth Eckerd Hall: Six degrees of Beatles separation

Sometimes it seems like Todd Rundgren is always on the road, playing somewhere, doesn’t it?. The pop music wunderkind, even at 73, is indefatigable. He makes annual appearances at Ruth Eckerd Hall and its Capitol Theatre, and they always sell well (the most recent, back in October, was two nights in length) and there’s always news on the rock ‘n’ roll telegraph about another Rundgren “theme” tour (performing one of his albums in its entirety) or about him holding down the anchor spot with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

434K+
Followers
47K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy