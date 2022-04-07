ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Williams: Why are off-leash dogs allowed in Apache Junction?

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EI5EE_0f2J6umn00

I am writing to you to bring awareness of an ongoing situation of public safety in and around Apache Junction.

Due to the last two years, my wife and I have been doing more walking, which our dog also loves. We started walking around our house on public property such as sidewalks and streets.

Over the space of less than one month, we had been charged by a dog off-leash several times, once by a Great Dane, had a dog jump a 6-foot privacy fence to charge us, not to mention other dog owners taking their dog off leash by a heavily traveled street which is a traffic hazard waiting to happen. That is when we would call the proper authorities. Which sometimes would arrive in a timely manner and sometimes they wouldn’t.

We then started going to the local parks, assuming that others would follow the law and keep their animals on a lead. We were so very wrong.

We stopped going to Prospector Park entirely due to people letting their dogs run free and the lack of response from those whose duty is to protect and serve.

Over the course of 14 separate visits in March of this year to Prospector Park we observed 12 occasions of medium to large dogs off leads. However, when there are small children present, not to mention retirees, even if a dog is friendly, jumping on a small child or someone with physical disability like my wife and knocking them to the ground can result in serious injury. That is when we would call the proper authorities. Which sometimes would arrive in a timely manner and sometimes not so much.

We even witnessed a dog off-lead attack another dog that was being walked that was on a lead. What would be the response if it had been a human that was attacked?

If the current statutes are to be believed, there are fines up to $2,500 that could be levied on those who broke the this law. If traffic control fines are in the $200-3$00 range I do not see why this subset of laws are being ignored by those whose job it is to protect and serve.

Perhaps if more of us average citizens keep bringing the issue up, this public safety issue could be addressed, making it safer for us and our doggie family members in the local parks that our taxes pay for.

Editor’s note: K.E. Williams has been an Apache Junction resident since 2007.

Comments / 2

Patricia Leclerc
3d ago

I agree, I stopped walking my 2 dogs 5 years ago,,always running into dogs off leash, some just running the street.these pple dont care if their dogs maim or kill other pples dog ...wait till that dog park opens, you will see how pple care about yours..I can hardley believe it was built in AJ with my tax dollars when that million or so could have helped in so many other ways.

Reply
2
Related
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Bark?

Expecting a dog not to bark is kind of like expecting a baby not to cry. Just as babies cry to vocalize their feelings, dogs bark to communicate. The difference, of course, is that unlike babies, dogs don’t ever learn to talk. That leaves dog owners struggling to learn “dog-ese” (or is it “dog-ian”?) and wondering why in the heck their pooch won’t pipe down.
ANIMALS
AZFamily

Parking structure takeover busted by Tempe Police

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tempe police put an end to a large gathering taking place at a parking structure on Saturday night that involved about 500 vehicles and 1,000 people. An officer saw the gathering while patrolling where Loops 101 and 202 meet. “This is nothing new to the...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Apache Junction, AZ
Government
Apache Junction, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Williams, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Oregonian

Woman accused of swinging her dog in the air by its leash in downtown Portland

A 40-year-old woman was arrested Monday, accused of swinging her dog in the air by its leash after a TriMet employee told her to control the barking dog on a MAX train. Several TriMet employees rescued the dog and, along with a bystander, held the woman until Central Precinct police arrived to arrest her at Southwest Sixth Avenue and Morrison Street, according to police and court records.
PORTLAND, OR
KOLD-TV

Pima County authorities investigate Golden Dragon robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are looking for help identifying a man who they believe robbed a Tucson-area restaurant on two different occasions. On Feb. 17 at 7:46 p.m., authorities said, a man walked into the Golden Dragon Restaurant on East Sunrise Drive. The...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Celebrate Mesa is back at Pioneer Park

MESA, Ariz. — Celebrate Mesa, a free and family-friendly spring event, is setting up at Pioneer Park on Saturday. The city is inviting the community to celebrate Earth Day with interactive booths, carnival rides, a petting zoo, live music, prizes, Encanto characters and more. With Earth Day being a...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Walking
AZFamily

Group donates quilts to Apache Junction veterans

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Members of the Dream Stitchers Quilt Club have been making beautiful quilts for the veterans who live in their 55-and-over community. Over the last two years, the club at the Lost Dutchman RV Resort in Apache Junction has presented 66 quilts to their veteran neighbors.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX21News.com

Dogs chase off would-be intruder

A family is grateful for their two dogs that scared off a would-be intruder at their Littleton home. Behind the Badge: Fountain Officers go above the …. High wheat prices not necessarily good news for Colorado …. Petition for Morphew murder trial. FOX21 News at 6:30 p.m. Starbucks Union. Simple...
LITTLETON, CO
WCAX

Hanover considers leash law

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Hanover, New Hampshire, is grappling with whether dogs should be leashed at all times when they are not on an owner’s property. The town used to have a leash law that was mostly aimed at college students, but it was rescinded in the mid-1990s. Recently,...
HANOVER, NH
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
417
Followers
575
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy