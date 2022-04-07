ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FBI warns of sextortion schemes targeting teen boys

By Jessica Patterson, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4It7nJ_0f2J6kCl00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. ( WOWK ) – The FBI Pittsburgh field office is warning parents and caregivers to be on their guard amid a rise in sextortion scheme incidents targeting teenage boys.

The FBI said they have received an increased number of reports claiming adults are posing as “age appropriate females” and coercing young boys through social media to share sexual images and videos and then extorting money from them.

According to the FBI, sextortion usually begins with an adult contacting a minor over “any online platform,” such as games, apps, or social media, to meet and chat.

Warning issued after woman’s picture used for possible scam

In this particular wave of scams, federal investigators have found the predator poses as a young girl, deceives and manipulates the victim, usually a young male between the ages of 14 and 17 years old, to engage in “explicit activity” via video. The scammer then secretly records that video and threatens to post it online unless the victim pays them a certain amount.

The FBI said the crime of an adult coercing a child to produce child sexual abuse material also carries heavy penalties, which can include up to a life sentence for the offender.

“These are not the traditional child predators that are just looking for more explicit images. They’re looking for money,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “We want parents and caregivers to talk with their kids about schemes like this. Education is key to stopping these individuals and sparing our children the shame, fear and confusion they feel when they’re caught in this cycle. We want kids to know that if someone they’ve met on social media starts asking for videos and photos and eventually money, that person should be reported.”

Children who are victimized by predators often feel embarrassed, which prevents them from coming forward. However, agents said being willing to come forward and report the incident can help law enforcement identify predators and prevent the offender from committing more sexual exploitation crimes against the victim and others potential victims.

Looking for a job on LinkedIn? Watch out for this scam

The FBI shared these tips that parents can use to help protect their children, as well as themselves, online:

  • Be selective about what you share online, especially personal information and passwords. A predator could learn a lot of information about you or your children if your social media accounts are open to everyone.
  • Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages sent from strangers.
  • Know that videos and photos are NOT proof that a person is who they claim to be. People can pretend to be anyone or anything online.
  • If you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform, be suspicious.
  • Encourage your children to report any suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

If you think you or someone you know is a victim of sextortion, the FBI recommends following these steps:

  • Contact your local FBI field office, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at at www.ic3.gov . or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-the-lost or Cybertipline.org . To find the contact information for your local FBI Field office, visit www.fbi.gov .
  • Do not delete anything before law enforcement is able to view it.
  • Tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online; they say it may be embarrassing, but the information is necessary to find the offender.

The FBI said its Internet Crime Complaint Center received more than 18,000 sextortion-related complaints in 2021, in which victims lost more than a combined $13.6 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility. But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant. The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, WV
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville man accused of causing ‘serious physical harm’ to 4-month-old

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old was charged Wednesday with endangering a child, allegedly causing life-threatening injuries to a 4-month-old. Joseph S. Blair, 22, of Westerville, was arrested after he reportedly tripped while holding the infant, causing her to hit her head, become unconscious and sustain “serious physical harm,” according to records from Franklin County […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Child Molestation#Sextortion#Wowk
WVNews

Clarksburg West Virginia woman pleads guilty to molesting child under age 12

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Clarksburg woman pleaded guilty Friday to molesting a child who was under age 12. Christina M. McIntyre’s pleas to two sex-related charges were accepted by Harrison Chief Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The judge set sentencing June 9, with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Laura Pickens and defense attorney Ryan Shreve retaining the right to make recommendations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads not guilty in case of infant death

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WDBJ7.com

Covington man gets three life sentences for child molestation

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man was sentenced Wednesday for molesting three children, according to the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Joseph Damien Akers, 35, received three life sentences to be suspended after he serves the 90-year active term plus 60 years suspended. Akers entered guilty pleas in...
COVINGTON, VA
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
FOX59

FOX59

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy