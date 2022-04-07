Dodgers Sign Four-Time All-Star Reliever to Minor League Deal

The Dodgers agreed to terms on a minor league deal with Dellin Betances.

The Dodgers are never afraid to take a chance on a pitcher that might still have some quality innings left in him. After all, LA ran out of pitching last year and as Andrew Friedman discussed during the Tuesday game of the Freeway Series this week, having enough pitching is always his number one concern.

Last week, Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. On Tuesday, the Dodgers added another multi-time All-Star reliever to the roster.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was the first to report.

Betances made four-consecutive All-Star teams from 2014 to 2017 as a member of the New York Yankees. During that span, he produced a 2.11 ERA and an absurd 196 ERA+. However, the heavy workload (283 appearances) caught up with Betances in the seasons that followed.

Over his last four seasons, Betances has only thrown 80 innings and lost the bulk of 2019 and 2021 to injuries. He spent 2020 and 2021 with the Mets.