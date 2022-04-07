ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Should Add Mindfulness To Your Workout Routine

By Kimberly Smith
 3 days ago

It's easy to let your mind wander when you're working out, and sometimes, that helps you power through a workout routine. But that might not be the best thing for you. In fact, Verywell Health explains that when you're mindful when you workout, you increase the overall benefits.

When you're mindful of your body's movements during a workout , you improve your physical health. You might be thinking that a workout is supposed to improve physical health, but there's more to it than that. One 2015 study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine showed that mindfulness during exercise improved breathing and heart rates as well as how the nervous system operates. Another 2010 study published in the Journal of American College Health indicated that mindfulness during workouts resulted in less stress. Not only that, but mindfulness during exercise encourages you to become more confident about your physical health, and it inspires you to make more positive choices (via Verywell Health).

Your Mental Health And Satisfaction Improves

Overall, exercise is good for stress. The Mayo Clinic reports that it increases endorphins, providing a way for your body to release stress that your body may be hanging on to. It can also improve your mood. When you add mindfulness to the mix, the results are even better. A 2016 study published in Mindfulness showed that being mindful while working out led to significant improvements in depression and sleep quality.

Mindfulness also brings with it a sense of satisfaction. A small Dutch 2016 study published in the Journal of Health Psychology showed that mindfulness increased satisfaction during workouts, which resulted in developing a commitment to exercise .

Mindfulness involves focusing on your entire body, including your form and breathing, as you move. You should also have a purpose for your workout, and it should be something you can focus on while you're exercising. This can be anything from finishing your workout to working specific muscles. You also shouldn't feel like you're in a hurry to finish a workout. Instead, focus on and enjoy the movements while you're doing them without judgment, per Verywell Health .

