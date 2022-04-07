Local artisans' talents on display

Artisans from Sun City West are represented just down the road.

The del Sol Gallery, 13815 Camino del Sol, has been open almost two months, and residents and people from surrounding areas are enjoying viewing and purchasing items made from Sun City West artisans. Each month either individual or groups of artisans are selected by Peggy Sue Krueger, gallery general manager, and take part in the First Friday Gala. In addition, the artisans are featured for the entire month.

For the month of April, the three artists featured are Lois Fox, Linda Lee Gimby and Donna Heslip.

Fox is the newest to the community of the bunch, having moved to Sun City West March 2020 from Prescott Valley. She is an oil painter, specializing in portrait landscapes and animals. Fox said it was about 40 years ago when she first began painting and did not get to paint full-time until she retired.

"I think the whole gallery is a great new asset for Sun City West,” she said.

Fox also painted some fixtures to help the gallery open. As a featured artist she is excited to meet people and see the different talents Sun City West residents show in the gallery.

Gimby has lived in Sun City West for more than 20 years. Her art consists of working in a series with four pieces at a time, but she has worked in a series between 40 and 50 pieces. Right now, she is working with mixed media, alcohol ink and resin. Her mother was artistic, but never made a career out of it. Gimby was originally an elementary teacher and enjoyed making stuff and teaching art. When she made the move to Sun City West she decided to make a career out of her art.

“We bought a house with a casita and that turned in to my studio. I do shows in Carefree and Scottsdale and have for 10 years,” she explained.

Gimby said she paints whatever she wants and as often as possible and added everyone has the talent, it just has to be brought out and practiced. One of Gimby’s biggest thrills as an artist includes acceptance in to the National Association of Women Artists.

Since 2005, Donna Heslip has been living in Sun City West and began with oil painting, but once she moved her studio into her bedroom, she made the transition to pastels on sanded paper. She taught in both Texas and Arizona as a professional art educator.

“Pretty much there is always a piece of art on the easel that is in progress,” she explained.

Heslip belongs to the Wickenburg Art Club and said having a gallery in Sun City West with high quality pieces and under the management of Peggy Sue Krueger is everything.

“I am such a champion of the gallery and thrilled to be a featured artist this April,” she said.

Two of Heslip’s pieces on display include and oil paint and soft pastel. About eight years ago, she began working on Native American still life objects after attending a seminar in Sante Fe. Heslip said she is happy to be a champion of the Native American culture with her art.

Visit porascw.org.

