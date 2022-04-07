ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White’s estate to hit auction block, will include ring, ‘Golden Girls’ items

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJtTE_0f2J62eA00

( WXIN ) – Betty White’s estate is set to go to auction this year, and the 1,500-item collection will include her wedding ring and memorabilia from “The Golden Girls,” according to the auction house.

Julien’s Auctions confirmed that the auction, to be held in early fall, will feature items from both her personal and professional life.

Included will be White’s wedding band from her marriage to Allen Ludden and memorabilia from “The Golden Girls,” including the original director’s chair from the set, a script from the series’ pilot episode and a script signed by White and co-stars Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur, and Estelle Getty.

Also available will be a gold watch engraved with her mother’s initials and a mahogany piano from White’s California home.

PHOTOS: Betty White’s $8M California home for sale

“On offer is an exclusive collection of over 1,500 lots featuring the Hollywood icon’s awards, scripts, wardrobe and memorabilia from her iconic television shows and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, fine jewelry, household and personal items from her beloved homes in Brentwood and Carmel, California,” Julien’s Auctions said in a statement.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5cKs_0f2J62eA00
    Photo provided by Julien’s Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPSjh_0f2J62eA00
    White’s wedding band, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUEF4_0f2J62eA00
    vintage Van Cleef & Arpels gold flower brooch, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZWxr_0f2J62eA00
    Early 20th century Wm. Knabe mahogany baby grand piano and bench filled with sheet music, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QD0Or_0f2J62eA00
    Director’s chair from The Golden Girls set, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDpg7_0f2J62eA00
    Gown worn to 41st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTXna_0f2J62eA00
    The Golden Girls signed script, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNmC3_0f2J62eA00
    Emmy nomination certification, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3If7jX_0f2J62eA00
    Ticket to taping of The Betty White Show, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

Before the auction, the collection will be part of a traveling public exhibit making stops in Chile, Ireland, and the United States.

White died Dec. 31, 2021, at age 99. She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, 2022. She was best known for playing Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” as well as being a dedicated animal advocate.

During her career, which spanned more than eight decades, White’s honors included 21 Primetime Emmy nominations with five wins, a Hall of Fame honor, a Grammy award, inductions into the Television Hall of Fame in 1988 and 1995, and a Guinness record in 2013 for the longest TV career for a female entertainer. She also created, produced and hosted the 1971 series “Pet Set.”

“She was never happier than when show business and animal business combined,” Julien’s Auctions said.

One of Betty White’s final film roles might be too hard for fans to watch

The auction, which has an estimated total of between $1 million and $2 million, will take place online and in-person in Beverly Hills on Sept. 23-25, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Visit Julien’s website to see a complete list of items featured in the auction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

