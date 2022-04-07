ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID

By Barbara Sprunt
 3 days ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and received a booster shot. She's the highest-profile U.S. official to contract the virus since former President Donald Trump.

