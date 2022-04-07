ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

President Donald Trump endorses Rep. Kat Cammack for re-election

By Aaron Adelson
mycbs4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlachua County — Rep. Kat Cammack says former President Donald Trump endorsed her for re-election. "I just hung up the phone with President Donald Trump who has endorsed my re-election campaign...

