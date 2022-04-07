ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Creative Kirby Smart helping Georgia football through spring ‘growing pains’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 3 days ago
Kirby Smart During the Bulldogs practice at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s take on scrimmage was telling, in the sense that it’s obvious the seventh-year Georgia football coach likes the make-up and attitude of his team.

Smart said at the start of spring drills this is his favorite time of year, as he gets more time to teach players with the three practices a week spread out.

“You need to teach, learn, get them reps,” Smart said. “It’s so valuable to get young players reps in the spring. They learn from mistakes. They have to make a mistake a certain amount of times to get it, and we’re going through those growing pains right now.”

The Bulldogs have five spring practices left, including the second scrimmage of the spring this Saturday and the annual G-Day Game at 1 p.m. on April 16 at Sanford Stadium.

Smart, as encouraged as he has been by the effort and buy-in, knows Georgia will have a challenge on its hands if it is to grow into the team it had last season.

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

