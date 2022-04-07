ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysterious Western Massachusetts UFO Sighting Featured on Fox News

In 1969 something mysterious happened in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, putting the small town of Great Barrington on the radar of UFO sighting enthusiasts. The story goes that Thomas Reed, then just six years...

