ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ms Pac-Man has been removed from ‘Pac-Land’ re-release

By Demi Williams
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that Ms Pac-Man has been removed from the Pac-Land re-release due to the ongoing character rights dispute. As reported by VGC, a Twitter user has spotted that the Arcade Archives release of Pac-Land, which is set to release today (April 7), was modified and now features a replacement of...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog: First TailsTube Episode Settles Long-Debated Fan Theory

Last week, Sega announced TailsTube, a new video series starring Sonic the Hedgehog's plucky partner, Miles "Tails" Prower. Today, the first episode released, offering a fun segment where Sonic and Tails answered various "fan questions," and it actually managed to resolve a long-debated question about the lore of the series! Fans have often debated whether the Sonic games take place on two different worlds: one where the main cast exists, and one where the humans live. Tails debunked that theory today, revealing that the main cast lives on smaller islands, while the human characters live elsewhere!
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Back 4 Blood DLC trailer is absolutely filthy

Turtle Rock Studios has dropped the launch trailer for Back 4 Blood’s first DLC, Tunnels of Terror, giving us a glimpse of the expansion’s features in full blood-splattering action. Back 4 Blood's Tunnels of Terror introduces Ridden Hives to the four-player co-op zombie shooter – a new type...
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Building Has Been Removed From 'Fortnite' for a Limited Time as Season 2 Begins

War has officially begun in Fortnite, and it's up to you to lead the resistance. Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 ended with little fanfare and, surprisingly, no live event. Season 2 began with the invasion of the IO, putting players at the helm of the resistance. This season, they have the ability to vote for different armaments to unvault by using their Bars to fund the projects of their choice, making a direct impact in the battle against the invaders.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon

A recent PS4 and PS5 console exclusive is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Nintendo and PlayStation are both well known for high-quality games you can only get on their respective consoles. Over the last few years, on PlayStation consoles, this has included the likes of God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Demon's Souls, Bloodborne, Marvel's Spider-Man, Persona 5, and Uncharted 4. There's more, and some of these games eventually came to PC, but they are all either pure exclusives or at least console exclusives. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch has offered the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Metroid Dread, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Again, there's more, and unlike some of the aforementioned PlayStation games, Nintendo exclusives don't ever come to other platforms, including PC. And this brings us to today, with a PS4 and PS5 console exclusive migrating to the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac Man Plus#Pac Land#New Nintendo#Video Game#Vgc#Pac Man Museum#Bandai Namco#American#The Arcade Archives#Nintendo Switch
GAMINGbible

PS Plus Games For April Confirmed By Sony

Roll up, roll up, that time has rolled around once more. Sony have officially confirmed the lineup of "free" games PS Plus subscribers can get their hands on in April and…they’re exactly the ones we expected they’d be. Thanks, leakers. Anyway, there’s some interesting choices ahead, so...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Sonic and Knuckles go head to head in final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Gotta go fast! Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In the final teaser, which can be viewed above, the Blue Blur (voiced by Ben Schwartz) interrupts a wedding, skis down the side of a snow-covered mountain, and narrowly escapes an array of explosions all while trying to save the world with trusty pal Miles 'Tails' Prower (voiced by Tails’ video game voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey) by his side.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

eFootball version 1.0 coming on April 14, makes wholesale changes to the game

With an initial release in September 2021, Konami’s ‘eFootball 2022’ was an attempt at creating a new series that was free to play, but it was met with one of the most negative receptions in a long time. Now, just over six months later, the title is getting a “version 1.0” update, which will bring changes and brand new features.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Kingdom Hearts 4 Trailer Reveals Next Entry in Disney-Inspired Series

Kingdom Hearts 4 is in development, Square Enix revealed Sunday during a 20th anniversary livestream for the Disney-themed video game series. The trailer (4:06 to 7:40) shows that iconic trio Sora, Donald and Goofy will be back in action. It'll kick off a new storyline called the Lost Master Arc,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Engadget

'Kingdom Hearts IV' features a new look for series protagonist Sora

Square Enix is developing a new mainline Kingdom Hearts game, the publisher announced on Sunday during an event in Tokyo celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary. Kingdom Hearts IV sees series protagonist Sora return after 2019’s Kingdom Hearts III concluded the story arc that began with the original game in 2002.
VIDEO GAMES
hackernoon.com

Streets of Rage 4: Complete Gameplay Walkthrough

Gaming Nix brings you the most up-to-date gaming news, reviews, and blog posts. Get all of the latest game information. Streets of Rage 4 Complete Walkthrough-How Many Stages?. Streets of Rage 4 Complete Walkthrough- How Many Stages. Street of Rage 4 is the best beat’em up series. The game is...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Next Super Smash Bros. Game May Not Be Very Far Away

There's no word of the next Super Smash Bros. game, yet it looks increasingly possible that the next installment in the award-winning and best-selling platform fighter series is not very far away. A new tease from Masahiro Sakurai -- the creator, director, and general godfather of the series -- seems to shed light on the release of his next game, and assuming his next game is the next Super Smash Bros game, then Super Smash Bros. fans aren't far away from reliving they hype cycle all over again. Recently, Sakurai took home the Most Valuable Creator Award at Famitu's awards this year. While accepting the award, Sakurai provided a brief speech that confirmed he's begun working on his next game, a change from his updates in 2021. Of course, Sakurai doesn't divulge what this project is, but does stress that it's been hard work so far. Sakurai is primarily known for Super Smash Bros, so it's hard to imagine this not being the next installment in the series. Minus a brief detour in 2012 with Kid Icarus: Uprising, it's the only series he's worked on since 2005, and there's no way Nintendo wants him to stop.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Rogue Legacy 2 exits Early Access later this month

Don't Shit Your Pants studio Cellar Door Games has announced an April 28 launch date for Rogue Legacy 2, a sequel to its breakout 2013 platformer roguelite. Rogue Legacy 2 has been in Early Access since August 2020, and over that time it has grown a total of 15 playable classes, and an approach to progress that shies away from rinse-and-repeat permadeath gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Horizon 3 Teased by PlayStation Leaker

According to a new PlayStation rumor, a new third Horizon game is in the plans of Sony and Guerrilla Games, which isn't very surprising considering the popularity of the franchise. Adding to this, the rumor claims the upcoming VR spinoff -- Horizon Call of the Mountain -- is just the beginning of the expansion of the game's universe. Before this happens though, Horizon Forbidden West is supposedly getting more content in the form of an expansion, though it sounds like this content may be spun off into its own standalone online game in the vein of Monster Hunter World.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Phasmophobia’ update completely overhauls VR

Kinetic Games has released the Phasmophobia VR overhaul update which means to improve performance and address all related bugs. In a new Steam community post, the developer announced that the long-awaited update v0.6.0.0 is available now. For starters, an entirely new VR system has been introduced to Phasmophobia which features headset support, as well as two options for grabbing options, including a toggle and hold option.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Best Sonic the Hedgehog Games to Play After Watching Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now in theaters, and those new to the series might be wondering which Sonic games are easily accessible on modern platforms and which of these games are worth playing. The first Sonic the Hedgehog released on Sega Genesis more than 30 years ago, and the Blue Blur has starred in countless games since. Some of those games are quite good while others are best left forgotten. We've compiled a list of the very best games to feature Sonic, while also pointing you to the platforms you can find each game on.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Coalition’s showcases new Xbox Unreal Engine 5 demo

Xbox gamers interested in learning more about what they can expect now that Epic Games has launched their new Unreal Engine 5 as a production ready release. May be interested to know that the Coalition has showcased a new Xbox Unreal Engine 5 tech test with 100x more graphical detail. Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief has taken to the official Xbox Wire website to discuss more about the latest games engine from Epic and how it will push games and hardware to their limits.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fujiko Fujio, Doraemon Co-Creator and Iconic Manga Creator, Dies at 88

Today, the manga community is mourning one of its greatest talents. Fujiko Fujio, the co-creator of Doraemon and other top manga series, has passed away. The beloved artist was 88 years old. According to reports, Fujio passed away at his home in Tokyo. Police were called to the artist's address,...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy