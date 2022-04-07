Ms Pac-Man has been removed from ‘Pac-Land’ re-release

There's no word of the next Super Smash Bros. game, yet it looks increasingly possible that the next installment in the award-winning and best-selling platform fighter series is not very far away. A new tease from Masahiro Sakurai -- the creator, director, and general godfather of the series -- seems to shed light on the release of his next game, and assuming his next game is the next Super Smash Bros game, then Super Smash Bros. fans aren't far away from reliving they hype cycle all over again. Recently, Sakurai took home the Most Valuable Creator Award at Famitu's awards this year. While accepting the award, Sakurai provided a brief speech that confirmed he's begun working on his next game, a change from his updates in 2021. Of course, Sakurai doesn't divulge what this project is, but does stress that it's been hard work so far. Sakurai is primarily known for Super Smash Bros, so it's hard to imagine this not being the next installment in the series. Minus a brief detour in 2012 with Kid Icarus: Uprising, it's the only series he's worked on since 2005, and there's no way Nintendo wants him to stop.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO