Rockies vs. Dodgers Opening Day: Parking, gate times, weather, and more

By Kevin Henry
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet at Coors Field on Friday, April 8, at 2:10 p.m. (Mountain time) to open the 2022 Major League Baseball season. If you’re heading to downtown Denver for all of the sights and sounds of Opening Day in LoDo, here is some information...

CBS Denver

Coors Field Cat ‘Junior’ Ready To Cheer On The Rockies From His Adopted Home

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Rockies have more than just human fans, there are a lot of feral cats living around Coors Field. One of those cats is named “Junior.” (credit: Animal Rescue of the Rockies) He earned the nickname because of his internet-famous mom, the original Coors Field cat, who even has her own Twitter account. After months of socialization with Animal Rescue of the Rockies, Junior is ready to be adopted. Those interested don’t even need to be Colorado Rockies fans, but who doesn’t like baseball?
Yonathan Daza starting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies listed Yonathan Daza as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Daza will bat eighth and cover centerfield, while Sam Hilliard takes the afternoon off. Daza has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.2 fantasy points against the...
KXRM

Rockies fans celebrate opening day

DENVER — Thousands of Rockies fans filled downtown Denver to celebrate Opening Day 2022. While the Rockies lost to the Dodgers 5-3, the outcome still didn’t spoil the festivities.
CBS Denver

LODO Businesses Excited For Baseball Season

DENVER (CBS4) – Downtown Denver is welcoming baseball back. It’s been a long time since Colorado has had a pandemic-free start to the baseball season but 2022 is different. (credit: CBS) Fans were ready, but so were businesses around Coors Field who depend on the cash baseball season brings to LODO. Jeremy Williamson owns Ballpark Vienna Beef just a block-and-a-half away from Coors Field. For the past couple of years, no baseball fans meant tough times. (credit: CBS) “The last two years have been brutal. Literally, like 48 hours away from closing down,” said Williamson. In 2022 the beat goes on, and so does business for Jeremy and the other establishments around Coors Field and while opening day brings renewed optimism for Rockies fans it also is bringing hope for a better tomorrow for small business owners who depend on baseball fans to stay afloat. (credit: CBS) “Thank God. It was close and it looks like a good day too man,” said Williamson.
KRDO News Channel 13

2022 Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday was the unofficial start of spring, 2022 Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies. This was a big return to baseball after an off-season contract dispute between the players and the league sent the season into jeopardy. After the MLB lockout delayed the start of the season, fans were excited to The post 2022 Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies appeared first on KRDO.
Sam Hilliard sitting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies did not list Sam Hilliard in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will take a seat Sunday while Yonathan Daza covers centerfield and bats eighth. Hilliard is projected to make 407 more plate appearances this season, with 20 home runs, 51...
