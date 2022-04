I've said it before, but I've lived in Montana my entire life. It's such a beautiful state and one that I'll probably always call home. As a result of its beauty, we get a lot of tourists and visitors that come through to see the sights. But, some of you do things that make me question why you even came to our beloved state in the first place. Here's just a sample of the things you really shouldn't do while you're here. Special thanks to MatadorNetwork.com for the ideas on this list. I couldn't agree more.

MONTANA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO