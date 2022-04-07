ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Anonymous donor gives Mississippi university $1,000,000 gift

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnX17_0f2J3QgA00
(Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

An anonymous pledge from a family to the University of Mississippi puts $1 million into the Chancellor’s Trust today as part of Giving Day.

The anonymous gift was part of Giving Day, a social media-heavy fundraising event that began Tuesday and lasted for one day, eight hours and 48 minutes in honor of UM’s founding in 1848.

The first Giving Day at UM, in 2019, secured almost $550,000, and the event has grown since.

“We are making this gift to the Chancellor’s Trust because we know Chancellor Boyce will use it to support areas on the Ole Miss campus that need it the most,” the generous anonymous donors said.

The donors met with Chancellor Glenn Boyce in the fall of 2021 to discuss UM’s funding priorities.

Established in 1975, the Chancellor’s Trust is an unrestricted fund used at the chancellor’s discretion to address the university’s most urgent needs. The chancellor may use the fund to provide additional scholarships, improve facilities, jump-start building projects, expand student programs or respond to changing demands at the university.

“Gifts to the Chancellor’s Trust allow an immediate investment wherever the chancellor sees an opportunity,” said Charlotte Parks, vice chancellor of development.

Thus far during the annual fundraiser, this is the largest single Giving Day contribution.

AROUND THE WEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9Rxo_0f2J3QgA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRidD_0f2J3QgA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwWyG_0f2J3QgA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4x1W_0f2J3QgA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRBtu_0f2J3QgA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GVpn_0f2J3QgA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1jS1_0f2J3QgA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDUY4_0f2J3QgA00

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Military organization gives Mississippi College a friendly designation

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College (MC) was acknowledged by the Military Friendly program, which has selected MC as a Military Friendly School for the 2022-23 Military Friendly Cycle. In November 2019, MC became the first private school in the state to reduce tuition for military personnel affiliated either part-time or full-time with any branch of the armed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kait 8

Anonymous woman rents ten tuxedos for Mississippi Co. students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ten young men in Mississippi County schools will now be able to attend prom, thanks to an anonymous donation of free tuxedo rentals. Me and My Sister co-owner Leslie Wells said the donor was an alumna of the Blytheville High School Class of 1967. They wanted to give the boys a night to remember.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Society
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $6.7M from HUD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Mississippi will receive $6.7 million through the Continuum of Care (CoC) program, which will be administered through Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Funding is made available through a competitive process to distribute Fiscal Year 2021 funding to CoC grant recipients. In addition, approximately $77,000,000 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Charity#Mississippi University#Um#Ole Miss
WJTV 12

Cities with the worst commutes in Mississippi

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi doctor convicted of hospice health care fraud

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Mississippi doctor of referring and certifying patients to hospice care who were not terminally ill and didn’t know what sort of treatment they would be getting. Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, was found guilty on Monday of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, the U.S. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTHI

Donors will get the chance at a gas gift card

INDIANA (WTHI) - Right now, you could have a chance to win a $100 gas gift card. Every day more than 10-thousand patients rely on blood donors to survive. Versti tells News 10 all donors who roll up their sleeves to donate will be entered to win a $100 gas gift card.
INDIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

State auditor: Half of Mississippi graduates not working in state three years after college

As of 2020, only half of all Mississippi’s public university graduates worked in the state three years after leaving college. Further, according to a report released today by State Auditor Shad White’s office, data trends show a growing number of college graduates choose to leave Mississippi as time passes. If the trends continue without being addressed, Mississippi’s “brain drain” is likely to worsen even as the state spends hundreds of millions of dollars each year on its public universities.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTHI

Indiana State University preps for "Give to Blue Day"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- You could change the life of an Indiana State University student with just a simple donation. On Wednesday, Indiana University is hosting "Give to Blue Day." The 24-hour event begins at midnight, and donors can contribute online. Funds raised will go towards scholarships and study abroad...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KXRM

Support Sue’s Gift and gynecologic cancer patients with Give-Back Night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An event to benefit the mission behind local non-profit Sue’s Gift is happening Saturday in Colorado Springs. Susan DiNapoli, the executive director of Sue’s Gift, and Ross Seville, co-owner of The Roswell stopped by FOX21 to tell us more. According to DiNapoli, Sue is the inspiration behind the Sue’s Gift organization. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KNOE TV8

Lifeshare is giving out FREE stack of IHOP pancakes to blood donors

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Pancakes go great with saving lives. LifeShare Blood Center is partnering with local IHOP® restaurants to thank donors for answering the call to donate blood. Donors will receive a certificate for a free short stack of IHOP buttermilk pancakes, and a LifeShare donor t-shirt, when donating blood Monday, Mar. 7, and Friday, Mar. 18, at the Monroe LifeShare Donor Center, or at any mobile blood drive.
MONROE, LA
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
76K+
Followers
5K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy