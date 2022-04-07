Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Collin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Eastern portions of Collin County in north central Texas. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dallas, Plano, McKinney, Richardson, Allen, Wylie, Sachse, Murphy, Royse City, Anna, Fairview, Princeton, Lucas, Parker, Farmersville, Lowry Crossing, Melissa, Lavon, St. Paul and Blue Ridge.
