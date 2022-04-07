Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 11:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE I-25 CORRIDOR AND EASTERN PLAINS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 238, 239, 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...11 AM MDT until 7 PM MDT today. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
