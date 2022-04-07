Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19.
Pelosi is fully vaccinated and boosted and is asymptomatic at this time. She will follow established quarantine guidelines, according to the statement released by her office.
A planned congressional delegation to Asia will be postponed.
On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tested positive for COVID-19.
