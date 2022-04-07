ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AM37S_0f2J1xgR00

WASHINGTON — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pelosi is fully vaccinated and boosted and is asymptomatic at this time. She will follow established quarantine guidelines, according to the statement released by her office.

A planned congressional delegation to Asia will be postponed.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tested positive for COVID-19.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking

Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz. The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T's age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Gina Raimondo
The Week

Germany intercepts Russian radio comms in which soldiers discuss Ukraine killings

Germany has reportedly intercepted Russian military communications in which Russian soldiers can be heard discussing killings outside of Kyiv, possibly "bolstering evidence" that Moscow was behind the gruesome massacre in the suburb of Bucha, Bloomberg reports Thursday. News of the intelligence — acquired by Germany's foreign intelligence service Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND)...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speaker Pelosi#Covid#House#Congressional#Speakerpelosi#Commerce#Cox Media Group
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Putin takes ‘nuclear football’ to funeral of Russian politician

Russian president Vladimir Putin was spotted with the Russian “nuclear football” as he attended the funeral of a far-right politician on Friday.Mr Putin was accompanied by a man in a dark suit who was carrying a briefcase, which contains the codes needed to authorise a nuclear attack remotely.Mourners were cleared from the Christ the Saviour Cathedral as the Russian leader paid his respects to the ultranationalist, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, amid fears of an assassination attempt.At the open casket, Mr Putin picked up a bunch of roses and placed them at the bottom of the coffin and then made the sign of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pope Francis calls for an Easter truce in Ukraine

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis opened Holy Week Sunday with a call for an Easter truce in Ukraine to make room for a negotiated peace, highlighting the need for leaders to “make some sacrifices for the good of the people.”. Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass before...
RELIGION
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia's Ukraine invasion. India's neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise...
WORLD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live Updates | Syrian: Russian general is a war criminal

WASHINGTON — Russia's newly appointed battlefield commander in Ukraine made his reputation crushing resistance to Syrian President Bashar Assad during that country's devastating civil war. Russian forces led by Gen. Alexander Dvornikov destroyed whole cities while dropping barrel bombs that targeted civilians. With Moscow supporting Assad, the war in...
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
80K+
Followers
100K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy