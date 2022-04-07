ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Report: Kansas State Transfer Guard Nijel Pack Visiting Purdue on Thursday

Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kansas State transfer guard Nijel Pack is taking a visit to Purdue on Thursday, according to Job Rothstein of CBS Sports. Pack entered the transfer portal on March 31 and is receiving interest from several programs. A 6-foot, 180-pound guard, Pack spent two seasons...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could UNC try to get involved with Texas Tech transfer?

With the 2021-22 season in the books and roster turnover expected for every program in college basketball, UNC now turns to the transfer portal to potentially fill some needs for next season. It is expected that both Caleb Love and Armando Bacot will at the very least go through the NBA Draft process and test their stock. The Tar Heels will definitely be losing Brady Manek from this years roster and there is still a decision to be made for versatile wing Leaky Black — who has the option to use a fifth year under the Covid rules. Also, with the expectation...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas adds another big man from transfer portal: Graham from Arizona State

Arkansas’ frontcourt has gone from question mark in 2022-23 to likely strength. The Razorbacks added a fourth player via the transfer portal on Thursday when former Arizona State forward Jalen Graham committed to Arkansas. He follows brothers from Rhode Island, Makhi and Makhel Mitchell and former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile. Graham, who is 6-foot-9, was a second-team All-Pac 12 player last year for the Sun Devils. He averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for Arizona State in his junior season. Graham has two seasons of eligibility left, one of which comes from the COVID-19 exemption by the NCAA. Graham was a four-star prospect ranked No. 169 in the country when he committed to the Sun Devils in the Class of 2019. Arkansas lost forward Stanley Umude to exhausted eligibility, center Connor Vanover to the transfer portal and forward Au’Diese Toney to the NBA draft. Forward Jaylin Williams also declared for the draft, but chose not to hire an agent, leaving him eligible for a return next season.
ARKANSAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ESPN

Man charged in death of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah's brother

CLEVELAND --  A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday night in the death of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's older brother. Police in Hampton, Virginia, said Donald Ivan Scott has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Mississippi State Baseball Drops Series Against LSU in Game 2

The Diamond Dawgs would see some outstanding production from Brandon Smith. Smith pitched a career-high six innings and only allowed 1 on 4 hits for the Bulldogs. At the plate for MSU, RJ Yeager had an excellent performance going 3-4 with a home run. Kamren James would go 2-5, with the only other MSU RBI in the contest. Brayland Skinner would go 1-2 with a single and a stolen base in the contest. In the end, the production at the plate was not enough for the Diamond Dawgs in this battle against the Tigers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN

