Pelosi tests positive for COVID

By Gray News staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19,...

The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
Nancy Pelosi
US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
The Week

Germany intercepts Russian radio comms in which soldiers discuss Ukraine killings

Germany has reportedly intercepted Russian military communications in which Russian soldiers can be heard discussing killings outside of Kyiv, possibly "bolstering evidence" that Moscow was behind the gruesome massacre in the suburb of Bucha, Bloomberg reports Thursday. News of the intelligence — acquired by Germany's foreign intelligence service Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND)...
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
WALA-TV FOX10

Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening

(CNN) - A recent study found it’s possible to get COVID twice in less than three months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 10 people who had this happen. They were initially infected with the delta variant and then reinfected with omicron. Researchers used genome sequencing to...
The Independent

Doctors, crater disprove Ukraine hospital airstrike misinfo

A woman on the verge of giving birth with her leg flayed open by shrapnel. A shockwave that shattered the glass and ceramic lining of a room with medical waste. A nurse who suffered a concussion.This is what the Ukrainian doctors remember of the Russian airstrike that destroyed the Mariupol maternity hospital where they once worked. And these memories are now all they have from a day they wish they could forget: Russian soldiers purged the evidence from their phones when they fled Mariupol.“With just one blow, there was simply nothing, no children’s clinic, it was simply blown...
