Macy's Warns That Inflation-Squeezed Consumers May Choose to Spend on Travel Over Shopping

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith inflation threatening to weigh on consumer demand, Macy's says more shoppers could be faced with a consequential choice. "Are they going to be spending on discretionary items that we sell, or are they going to be spending on an airline ticket to Florida, or travel, or going out to restaurants...

