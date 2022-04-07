ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hunt after convicted murderer absconds from open prison

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Police have launched a hunt to find a convicted murderer who has absconded from an open prison.

Officers have urged anyone who sees Jason Mills to call 999 and have warned people not to approach him.

Avon and Somerset Police said Mills attended Bridewell police station in Bristol city centre on Wednesday morning but failed to return to HMP Leyhill as required.

Convicted murderer Jason Mills is being hunted by police after he failed to return to prison (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The 49-year-old was wearing a black Nike cap, black vest, blue coat, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.

He is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder more than 20 years ago.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: “Mills was convicted of a domestic murder in 2001. He is known to have links to Essex, where the offence took place.”

KTUL

Michigan brothers exonerated of murder after spending nearly 25 years in prison

LANSING, Mich. (WEYI) — The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced that a pair of brothers wrongfully convicted of murder in 1997 have been exonerated. The convictions of George DeJesus and Melvin DeJesus from Oakland County, Michigan have been vacated after a collaboration between the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s (DAG) Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU), the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the Cooley Law School Innocence Project and the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic.
LANSING, MI
