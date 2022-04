Renters across the country are being duped into giving large sums of money to “landlords” who don’t own the properties they’re purporting to lease. The scheme, sometimes referred to as a “fake landlord” scam, is particularly cruel given that the rental market in some major cities is insane right now. Sky-high prices and low vacancy rates have understandably driven some tenants to scoop up the best deals available to them, fast. And plenty of hopeful renters in Florida, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, and Wisconsin have fallen victim to the grift.

