Carrie Underwood to release 'Denim & Rhinestones' album in June

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago
April 7 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood will release a new album in June.

The 39-year-old country music singer shared a release date and cover art for her upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones, on Thursday.

"I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones," she wrote on Instagram.

The album cover shows Underwood wearing a denim jacket and minidress while posing against a wall studded with rhinestones.

Denim & Rhinestones will mark Underwood's first studio album since Cry Pretty, released in 2018. The singer released a holiday album, My Gift, in 2020, and the gospel album My Savior in March 2021.

Underwood released "Ghost Story," her first single of 2022, in March. She performed the song at the Grammy Awards this week.

The singer described "Ghost Story" as "a really powerful revenge song" in a recent interview with iHeartRadio.

"She's not just the one that got away, but she's the one that he cannot forget," she said.

Underwood is nominated for two awards at the CMT Music Awards, which will take place April 11 in Nashville.

Moments from Carrie Underwood's career

Jack White marries Olivia Jean on stage at Detroit concert

April 9 (UPI) -- Musician Jack White proposed to then married his girlfriend, Olivia Jean, on stage at his concert in Detroit Friday night. "Let's get married in a big cathedral by a priest. 04.08.22," White captioned an Instagram photo of him proposing to Olivia Jean, who looked surprised and happy as she agreed to marry him.
DETROIT, MI
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is the most successful American Idol singer of all time. She's married to former NHL player Mike Fisher, and she loves her dogs Ace, Penny and Zero and her sons Isaiah and Jacob. These things you likely know, but the 13 items on this Things You Didn't Know About Carrie Underwood list will leave you shocked, amused and maybe a little terrified.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Everything We Know About Miranda Lambert’s New Album, ‘Palomino’

Fresh off of her first Entertainer of the Year win at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, Miranda Lambert is gearing up to share a collection of brand new music. The Texas native has confirmed plans to release her eighth studio album Palomino later this year. It will be her first full-length record since her critically-acclaimed 2019 LP Wildcard. Over the past three years, she's released a string of impressive side projects, including The Marfa Tapes, her May 2021 collaborative acoustic record with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, and Hell of a Holiday, the Pistol Annies' first Christmas album, which was released in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
