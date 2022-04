SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire that destroyed an unfinished building Sunday morning. The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the fire a little before 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Potomac and North Pine. Firefighters did not stay inside the structure long due to the structural integrity of the building as there was no sheet rock to protect the walls.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO