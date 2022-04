American Airlines has announced that it will start serving alcohol on its flights once more from 18 April, following a nearly nine-month ban.The change to catering rules comes in conjunction with the end of the US’ federal mask mandate across all transport, which has been extended until the same date (although this may be extended again).American was one of several US airlines, including Southwest and Delta, to ban the sale of alcohol on its flights during 2021 following a surge in the number of unruly passenger incidents during the pandemic.Meanwhile, in Europe, easyJet and KLM both halted alcohol sales for...

INDUSTRY ・ 20 DAYS AGO