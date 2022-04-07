ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

What changes Giants fans can expect at Oracle Park

By Charles Clifford
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40eAHp_0f2Ivp5n00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Major League Baseball season has officially returned.

In San Francisco, the Giants are hoping for a return to normal after two years of disruptions caused by the pandemic. They are also showing off some ballpark features for fans.

It is the 23rd season that the Giants will play at Oracle Park.

This year, some of the big changes around the park include touchless payment systems at all of the vendors, allowing people to pay with their smartphones if they so choose.

Around the stadium, there are also going to be a lot of new food options, including veggie pizza slices and fish tacos.

The park has also added a new bullpen area where they have batting cages and a speed pitching area.

‘Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jill’: Classic snack gets a new face

Fans can expect to find all new merchandise to buy. There are also the bobbleheads that will be available throughout the course of the year.

The Giants say they’re very excited to welcome fans back in person this year — and to replace the cardboard cutouts that sat in the stands during the pandemic with real people. It’s part of a larger effort for the team to get things back to normal.

“With all the pressures we’ve been under in the last couple of years as a society and continue to be under in some other ways. Now it’s refreshing that baseball can hopefully play that role that we’ve played in our community for so long,” said San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer.

Friday’s game starts at 1:30 p.m. when the Giants will face the Marlins.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Play Ball! Giants welcome Opening Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Baseball is back. It’s the season opener and the home opener for the defending National League West champions. It has been a long road to get here after the 99-day lockout between the players and owners. For the first time since 2009, Buster Posey will not be on the team, but […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Fans crowd Oracle Park for San Francisco Giants home opener

SAN FRANCISCO (KTXL) — San Francisco Giants fans came to Oracle Park on Friday to root for their favorite team on Opening Day. The Giants hosted the Miami Marlins with thousands of fans in attendance. “To be here on Opening Day, it’s special,” said Bix Gaul, a Bay Area native. People from all over came […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s bold contract demands, revealed

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were unable to agree on a contract extension before the team’s Opening Day tilt against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the news leading up to Friday’s game, saying the best offer was a seven-year extension worth $30.5 million per season starting in 2023. The deal would have included a $17 million contract for 2022 after Judge filed at $21 million in arbitration talks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Park#Major League Baseball
FOX40

1 killed, 1 badly injured in Roseville motorcycle crash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and another was seriously injured early Friday morning in a crash in Roseville. City officials said a motorcycle crashed in the area of Sunrise Avenue and Francis Drive, which is located along Interstate 80. One person died at the scene, officials said. Another person involved in the crash was […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Pizza
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

Fresno County woman among those killed in mass shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno County resident was killed Sunday in a mass shooting in Sacramento, officials say. Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21 of Selma, was among the six people killed Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s​ Office. “It was a shock,” said Martinez-Andrade’s Stepfather Frank Gonzales. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Body of missing 9-year-old boy lost in Kern River recovered

KEYESVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The body of the missing 9-year-old boy who got lost in the Kern River Saturday has been recovered in the river, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Robert Meyer with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the body was recovered Thursday night near Keyesville and confirmed he was deceased. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Motorcyclist dies in Rosemont after crash with big rig

ROSEMONT, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died Friday morning after crashing into a big rig in Rosemont. The California Highway Patrol said just before 7 a.m., a Kawasaki motorcycle heading south was lane splitting down South Watt Avenue at around 10 mph. According to the CHP, the motorcyclist somehow crashed into the side of a big […]
ROSEMONT, CA
FOX40

Stockton Police releases bodycam footage from deadly February shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department released body camera footage of an officer shooting and killing a driver after she rammed his patrol car multiple times back in February. In a video released on the department’s YouTube page Thursday, the officer involved in the shooting was identified as Kyle Ribera. Body camera footage […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

DA: West Sacramento man facing charges connected to murder

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A West Sacramento man is facing charges in connection to a murder earlier this week, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.  Jeffrey Lee, a 36-year-old, is currently charged with first-degree murder along with allegations of using a deadly weapon and having a prior felony conviction.  On Tuesday at around […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP: Boat catches fire on Sacramento River

COURTLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a boat fire on the Sacramento River near Steamboat Landing Friday. CHP said the boat caught fire and flames spread to the Steamboat Landing embankment. No injuries were reported. A photo of the fire showed crews from the Courtland Fire Department and Walnut Grove Volunteer […]
COURTLAND, CA
FOX40

FOX40

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy