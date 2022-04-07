What changes Giants fans can expect at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Major League Baseball season has officially returned.

In San Francisco, the Giants are hoping for a return to normal after two years of disruptions caused by the pandemic. They are also showing off some ballpark features for fans.

It is the 23rd season that the Giants will play at Oracle Park.

This year, some of the big changes around the park include touchless payment systems at all of the vendors, allowing people to pay with their smartphones if they so choose.

Around the stadium, there are also going to be a lot of new food options, including veggie pizza slices and fish tacos.

The park has also added a new bullpen area where they have batting cages and a speed pitching area.

Fans can expect to find all new merchandise to buy. There are also the bobbleheads that will be available throughout the course of the year.

The Giants say they’re very excited to welcome fans back in person this year — and to replace the cardboard cutouts that sat in the stands during the pandemic with real people. It’s part of a larger effort for the team to get things back to normal.

“With all the pressures we’ve been under in the last couple of years as a society and continue to be under in some other ways. Now it’s refreshing that baseball can hopefully play that role that we’ve played in our community for so long,” said San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer.

Friday’s game starts at 1:30 p.m. when the Giants will face the Marlins.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.