Carrie Underwood Announces New Album ‘Denim and Rhinestones’

Carrie Underwood embraces a classic country aesthetic with the announcement of her new album, Denim and Rhinestones . The project is the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2021 religious collection My Savior and will arrive June 10.

Underwood announced the new album on Thursday morning, sharing the cover image on her social media properties and saying “I can’t wait any longer!” The throwback cover depicts Underwood in a custom dress made of denim strips topped with a fringed denim jacket standing in front of a shimmering wall that looks like glass beads.

“Ghost Story,” the presumed first single from Denim and Rhinestones , feels mostly like a contemporary production but fits in with Underwood’s appreciation for storytellers like Martina McBride and Reba McEntire. “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me,” Underwood sings, promising punishment on an ex. Underwood recently performed the song at the 2022 Grammy Awards. No additional details about Denim and Rhinestones have been announced.

Earlier in April, Underwood finished the second sold-out run of her Las Vegas residency Reflection , which took place at Resorts World Theatre. The singer will return for another run of Las Vegas shows from May 11 through 21.