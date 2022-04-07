ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album ‘Denim and Rhinestones’

By Jon Freeman
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pNIc_0f2IvUke00

Click here to read the full article.

Carrie Underwood embraces a classic country aesthetic with the announcement of her new album, Denim and Rhinestones . The project is the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2021 religious collection My Savior and will arrive June 10.

Underwood announced the new album on Thursday morning, sharing the cover image on her social media properties and saying “I can’t wait any longer!” The throwback cover depicts Underwood in a custom dress made of denim strips topped with a fringed denim jacket standing in front of a shimmering wall that looks like glass beads.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

“Ghost Story,” the presumed first single from Denim and Rhinestones , feels mostly like a contemporary production but fits in with Underwood’s appreciation for storytellers like Martina McBride and Reba McEntire. “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me,” Underwood sings, promising punishment on an ex. Underwood recently performed the song at the 2022 Grammy Awards. No additional details about Denim and Rhinestones have been announced.

Earlier in April, Underwood finished the second sold-out run of her Las Vegas residency Reflection , which took place at Resorts World Theatre. The singer will return for another run of Las Vegas shows from May 11 through 21.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

See Carrie Underwood Haunt the Grammys With Live Debut of ‘Ghost Story’

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood gave the live debut of her new single “Ghost Story” at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. “I’m gonna be your ghost story/that keeping you up, all night memory,” she sang as a wind machine dramatically blew back her blonde hair and train. “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me/I’m gonna be your ghost story.” By song’s end, Underwood was lifted a few feet off the ground on a pedestal. The country star released “Ghost Story,” a brooding, eerie number about haunting an ex-lover, last month. Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia with...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Chris Stapleton Destroy the Grammy Audience With ‘Cold’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Stapleton performed his Grammy-winning song “Cold” at the 2022 ceremonies in Las Vegas, earning a standing ovation in the process. “Why you got to be so cold/Why you got to go and cut me with a knife, put our love on ice?” the country singer bellowed, bathed in blueish light and backed by a string section and his longtime band. Everyone onstage was playing live too: Stapleton refuses to perform to a pre-taped track at awards shows. Chris Stapleton 🥺#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pjtwz92Hxr — Jonas (@Jonsick) April 4, 2022 “Cold,” which won Best Country Song earlier in...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Martina Mcbride
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of son from family beach trip

Carrie Underwood enjoys posting family updates on her social media but rarely tends to upload pictures of her two sons. The country star shared a glimpse of what looked like her younger son, two-year-old Jacob, running on the beach while in his swim shorts in a breathtaking photograph shared on her Instagram Stories.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Las Vegas#Cma Awards#Denim And Rhinestones
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thecheyennepost.com

Kelly Clarkson has a new name!

Kelly Clarkson has officially changed her name to Kelly Brianne. At a hearing on Monday (28.03.22), a California judge granted the 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker her name change. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly read: “There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted. “The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Jonathan Scott Held Zooey Deschanel's Oscars Gown Train for 3 Hours: 'You've Held My Heart' for 3 Years

Jonathan Scott is paying tribute to his girlfriend of nearly 3 years, Zooey Deschanel. The Property Brothers star, 43, posted two photos from the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Instagram Tuesday. In one picture, he 's posing with Deschanel, 42, on the red carpet, while in the second, he is carrying the voluminous train of her pink gown over his arm as they enjoy the event.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares sweet snap with husband to celebrate wonderful news

Miranda Lambert has had an incredibly exciting few months in her career, with everything from sell-out shows to awards. While the country singer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, she is always supported by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and shared one particularly memorable picture of the pair celebrating her success back in October when she marked her induction into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares emotional statement after Grammy win

Carrie Underwood had an emotional Sunday night, not only taking the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards, but also taking home an award. The country star won the prize for Best Roots Gospel Album for her first gospel record My Savior, her eighth career Grammy win. VIDEO: Carrie Underwood introduces...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy