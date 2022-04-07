ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Baldwin rocks pink hair and heavy-metal catsuit for Allure

By Melissa Minton
 3 days ago
Hailey Baldwin stunned in a Burberry metal mesh shirt with matching leggings and pink wig for Allure’s May issue. Zoey Grossman

Hailey Baldwin is showing different sides of herself.

Not only is the model preparing to enter the beauty biz with new skincare brand Rhode, but she also switched up her look literally for Allure’s May 2022 issue, covering the magazine with bright pink hair.

Baldwin, 25, posed in a wet-looking chin-length bob, wearing a metal mesh top ($9,500) with matching leggings by Burberry.

It’s not her first time rocking pink locks; she sported a more washed-out shade at the 2018 Met Gala and again in 2019.

However, Baldwin told Allure that she has stopped coloring her hair as of late, embracing her natural brown hue and maintaining it with gentler glosses or toners.

Baldwin revealed that she will be launching her skincare brand, Rhode Beauty, in June, with prices all falling under $30.

For the shoot, she donned an array of sparkling outfits including a silk Saint Laurent catsuit accessorized with sparkling hair jewels, a floral mesh Private Policy top over a blue Araks bra and a semi-sheer Givenchy top and skirt.

The star opened up about the inspiration behind Rhode Beauty, revealing that she turned to industry experts including Kim Kardashian, hairstylist Jen Atkin, dermatologist Hyram Yarbro and and aesthetician Charlotte Palermino — who have all founded their own beauty brands in recent years — for advice.

“And then I was able to say, ‘Okay, well, [Kim] did it that way. Jen Atkin did it this way.’ And then from taking all the information, you start to find the way that works for you,” Baldwin told the mag.

Baldwin’s skin glowed with a vibrant blush and highlighter that matched her floral mesh top.

She also took dermatology courses online to learn more about the field while developing her brand, but also added, “I think the biggest thing for me is I do understand that there are certain things that I don’t know how to do and I try to be really open about that.”

Rhode Beauty is set to launch in June 2022 with initial offerings that focus on hydration and repairing the skin’s barrier. Plus, fans will be happy to learn that prices for the products top out at $30.

She said she’s stopped dyeing her hair and has been focusing on her skincare routine for a natural beauty look.

