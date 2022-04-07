ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Driving on the beach is not advised this afternoon. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
County
Willacy County, TX
County
Cameron County, TX
County
Kenedy County, TX
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will be highest on exposed west facing beaches.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 01:18:00 SST Expires: 2022-03-26 01:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Rainfall have diminished across the territory in the past half hour. However, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for American Samoa. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1230 VAVEAO ASO TOANA`I MATI 26 2022 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA Ua faaitiitia timuga i luga o le atunu`u.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Black Hawk, Boone, Franklin, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Black Hawk; Boone; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Marshall; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Webster; Wright Strong Southeast Winds Across Portions of Central Iowa into the Afternoon Strong and gusty southeast winds will continue into the afternoon. A few sites have seen winds touch Wind Advisory criteria, but that is not anticipated to be common or pervasive. Expect sustained winds around 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts in excess of 35 to 40 mph at times. Winds will slowly ease from west to east across the area and state through the afternoon. Additionally, fire weather conditions will be elevated, largely driven by the strong winds. Lowest RH values will not be coincident with the strongest winds however.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 08:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Lake County WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; Nueces Islands; Victoria AREAS OF FOG TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING Areas of fog have developed across eastern portions of South Texas tonight. Expect visibilities generally between 2 to 4 miles with a few locations seeing visibilities 1/4 mile or less briefly at times ahead of a cold front. Conditions will improve behind the cold front as drier air filters across the region. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Kent MD, Queen Annes and Caroline. In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Antrim, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Charlevoix by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Antrim; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Emmet; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle Locally dense fog in far northern lower Michigan this morning Low clouds and fog were widespread this morning over far northern lower Michigan. Dense fog has been reported at times in Gaylord, Pellston, and Cheboygan. This fog may also contribute to icy conditions on roads, as moisture from the fog freezes onto cold surfaces. The fog will gradually erode after sunrise. Travelers and commuters in far northern lower Michigan should be prepared for low visibilities and icy roads this morning. Slow down, and plan on needing extra time to reach your destination. Use extra caution near school bus stops.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes, and Wednesday morning commute. The cold temperatures combine with the winds and snow could pose significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Judith Basin; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole Scattered snow showers will continue into this afternoon Scattered snow showers will continue to move southward through the region into early this afternoon. Visibility will fall below one mile at times, possibly as low as a quarter of a mile for a short time in heavier snow showers. Any new snow accumulations will be minor, generally less than one half inch. However, some of the heavier snow showers could produce a quick one inch of snowfall. Those traveling should be prepared for areas of reduced visibility and slippery roadways at times.
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 08:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Warren FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Schroon River At Riverbank. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water reaches minor flood stage with water in nearby lowlands and outbuildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM EDT Sunday was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.2 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 03/28/2000. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Schroon River Riverbank Flood Stage: 7.0 Observed Stage at Sun 11 am: 7.1 Forecast: Sun 2 pm 7.1 Sun 8 pm 7.1 Mon 2 am 7.0 Mon 8 am 7.0 Mon 2 pm 6.9 Mon 8 pm 6.8 Tue 2 am 6.7 Tue 8 am 6.6 Tue 2 pm 6.5 Tue 8 pm 6.4 Wed 2 am 6.3 Wed 8 am 6.2
WARREN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

