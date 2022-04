Tornado Warning issued for Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Polk The National Weather Service in Grand Forks ND has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .The current forecast incorporates previous precipitation as of 7 am CDT Sunday, in addition to 24 hour precipitation amounts forecast through 7 am CDT Monday. This does not include forecast precipitation from rain and snow through the upcoming week, of which could be significant. Monday`s forecasts will incorporate 48 hours worth of forecast precipitation through 7 am CDT Wednesday, which still may not fully incorporate all precipitation. With this in mind, forecasts are likely to change with higher or extended river levels than currently shown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Agricultural flooding begins along the Red River of the North between Grand Forks (River Mile 296) and Oslo (River Mile 271). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO