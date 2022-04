If you do not familiar with the name Roki Sasaki, it is time to learn about the new superstar in Nippon Professional Baseball. The Monster of Reiwa carved his name into NPB history with aplomb on Sunday. He set a professional baseball record by striking out 13 consecutive batters en route to firing the 16th perfect game in league history, and the first since Hiromi Makihara fired one in 1994 for the Yomiuri Giants. If one wants to go back specifically into the Pacific League, Sasaki threw the first perfect game since Yutaro Imai on August 31, 1978.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO