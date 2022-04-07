WV reports 87 new COVID cases, 8 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 324 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases and a total of seven additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 498,322 cases and 6,749 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for April 7, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of an 84-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old female from Pleasants County, and a 73-year old male from Putnam County.

The WV DHHR says five of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts. The deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022. These include a 78-year old male from Marshall County, a 54-year old male from Barbour County, an 85-year old female from Marion County, a 92-year old female from Mason County, and a 75-year old male from Greenbrier County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia COVID-19 map for April 7, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (0), Berkeley (23), Boone (1), Braxton (0), Brooke (1), Cabell (28), Calhoun (2), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (3), Gilmer (2), Grant (2), Greenbrier (4), Hampshire (5), Hancock (5), Hardy (0), Harrison (16), Jackson (3), Jefferson (16), Kanawha (20), Lewis (1), Lincoln (4), Logan (5), Marion (9), Marshall (4), Mason (3), McDowell (9), Mercer (15), Mineral (6), Mingo (3), Monongalia (35), Monroe (5), Morgan (3), Nicholas (1), Ohio (3), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (7), Putnam (20), Raleigh (10), Randolph (6), Ritchie (5), Roane (4), Summers (0), Taylor (4), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wayne (4), Webster (0), Wetzel (2), Wirt (2), Wood (11), Wyoming (3).

All 55 counties throughout the state are all in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 125 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 35 of them are in the ICU, and 20 of them are on ventilators. The dashboard shows two West Virginia children are hospitalized. No children are currently in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 491,249 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC ) 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Berkeley County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid ) 4:15 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Braxton County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton )

Cabell County 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ ) 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Clay County 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Lizemores Volunteer Fire Department, 13175 Clay Highway, Lizemores, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVClayCounty )

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Gilmer County 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System (parking lot), 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11 )

Greenbrier County 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC )

Hancock County 1:30 PM – 1:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )

Jefferson County 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Lewis County 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1 )

Lincoln County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Marion County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mason County 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12 )

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM, Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliffe Avenue, Gilbert, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC )

Monongalia County 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL )

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (back parking lot at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )

Pendleton County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh )

Randolph County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC )

Taylor County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC )

Wood County 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1 )



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.