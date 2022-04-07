ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Click supports grant for Terra State

By Nicole Walby nwalby@advertiser-tribune.com
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS — A $76,000 grant was approved for Terra State Community College for improvement projects. The Ohio State Controlling Board is the entity that approved the grant, according to the office of State Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery). According to a release, $17,000...

advertiser-tribune.com

