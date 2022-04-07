ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Woman hospitalized after car, semi accident

By Kristen Nielsen
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

A two-vehicle accident involving a car and a semi truck sent one woman to the hospital.

It happened at the intersection of West 26th and Washington Ave. According to police, a car and a semi truck collided, causing a lot of damage to the car.

Two in critical condition after two cars, motorcycle collide

The woman inside was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There is no word on what may have caused the accident.

Related
YourErie

Two in critical condition after two cars, motorcycle collide

Two people are in critical condition after a three vehicle accident near the intersection of East 14th and Parade streets Wednesday night. According to Erie Police, just before midnight two cars and a motorcycle were involved in an accident near the underpass on Parade Street, just south of East 14th Street. Two people, including the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Co-owner of Erie Sports Center killed in tragic accident

The co-owner of Erie Sports Center was reportedly killed over the weekend in a tragic accident. According to the Erie Sports Center’s Facebook page, Co-Owner Sheldon VanDeventer, and Declan Bingham, son of Troy Bingham — the Erie Sport Center’s other co-owner — died in a tragic accident on March 18. For news delivered right to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver injured after crashing into pole overnight

Another overnight accident took place, this time just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West 26th and Powell Ave. in Millcreek. That’s where a man lost control of his car, and crashed into a utility pole, snapping that pole. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man killed while using snowblower

A Pennsylvania man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while operating a snowblower. The incident happened in Westmoreland County over the weekend, according to WPXI. A 2019 Dodge Ram crossed the street and struck 49-year old Brian Hyde according to the report. Hyde was pronounced dead at the hospital the news outlet […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of Six Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Route 147

A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
HALIFAX, PA
Daily Voice

2 Extricated From Crumpled Car, Taken To Trauma Center In Deadly Lehigh Valley Crash (PHOTOS)

Two victims were extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby trauma center following a deadly Tuesday afternoon crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to the crash on Freemansburg Avenue near Linden Street in Bethlehem Township found a vehicle that had slammed into a wall and telephone pole shortly before 12 p.m., the Nancy Run Fire Company said.
BETHLEHEM, CT
WTAJ

5-year-old killed in ATV accident in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An accident in Clearfield County has left one child dead. The accident occurred in Beccaria Township Thursday afternoon and involved an ATV, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder. The victim is a 5-year-old girl and her name has not be released at this time. Police said she died at […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found dead in middle of Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead in the middle of a street in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Friday afternoon, police confirm to Channel 11. Pittsburgh police investigated the area of Shadeland Avenue and Stokes Way. The medical examiner is also on the scene. Police would not provide...
PITTSBURGH, PA
