Woman hospitalized after car, semi accident

A two-vehicle accident involving a car and a semi truck sent one woman to the hospital.

It happened at the intersection of West 26th and Washington Ave. According to police, a car and a semi truck collided, causing a lot of damage to the car.

The woman inside was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There is no word on what may have caused the accident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.