Woman hospitalized after car, semi accident
A two-vehicle accident involving a car and a semi truck sent one woman to the hospital.
It happened at the intersection of West 26th and Washington Ave. According to police, a car and a semi truck collided, causing a lot of damage to the car.
The woman inside was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There is no word on what may have caused the accident.
