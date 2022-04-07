ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

By Steven Masso, Nathaniel Puente, Paola Cepeda
 3 days ago

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man.

Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with capital murder and remain in jail on $2 million bonds.

The three suspects will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, officials arrested the first suspect identified as Jorge Arredondo Jr., 21.

He was arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force during a traffic stop in the area of Tower Road and State Highway 107. He was charged with capital murder by terroristic threat. He remains in Hidalgo County jail on a $2 million bond.

On March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) at around 12:23 a.m. Deputies responded to the area of Mile 22 1/2 and Sunflower Road in rural Edinburg in response to this call.

While at the scene, deputies also learned there was an SUV on fire near Mile 22 1/2 and Val Verde Road. A burning body was found inside the vehicle at this scene.

Investigators determined four masked men entered the home of Martinez and forcibly took him from the house, and later killed him. Martinez was found in a burnt GMC Envoy.

An autopsy later revealed the 37-year-old died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The owner of the GMC Envoy was tracked down and told HCSO investigators they had traded the SUV for another vehicle with a woman and a man.

The woman told the GMC owner they were going to make the vehicle “disappear,” according to the release.

The arraignment of the three other suspects is scheduled for 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

