What’s next for Miss Colorado Maura Spence Carroll?

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a monumental year, Maura Spence Carroll, also known as Miss Colorado, is getting ready to pass on her sash and crown.

Maura joined FOX21 in the studio to look back on this year and her experience competing for Miss America.

Maura’s favorite moments

“I got to have really important conversations. I got to go visit the Pentagon,” Spence Carroll said. “We had conversations about what it takes to end the epidemic of suicide. Not just talk about mental health, but the quality of life and the way that people care for themselves. Ensuring that soldiers and all service members have access not just to behavioral health professionals, but have people in their corner at all points in time.”

What’s next?

“I’m going to transition to the reserves after a very long three and a half years as an active duty soldier,” Spence Carroll explained. “I’m going to be staying here in Colorado, going to school. Once I finish my degree in communications, I’m planning on applying to law school and after that, my absolute dream is to work for the American Civil Liberties Union as a civil rights attorney.”

Miss Colorado and Miss Colorado’s Outstanding Teen Competition

Miss Colorado and Miss Colorado’s outstanding teen competition is just around the corner. If you are anywhere between the ages of 13 to 26, you can compete for Miss Colorado’s outstanding team.

“If anyone knows someone who would love to compete for the job of a amazing experience and it’s changed my life in ways I never could have anticipated,” Spence Carroll said. “I want to see as many young women have that opportunity.”

For more information, visit misscolorado.com .

