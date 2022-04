Vols’ freshman forward and Tennessee native, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, will transfer from the program, he tells On3. “I want to start by thanking my family, friends, coaches, teammates and smokey the dog nation for an amazing year at the University of Tennessee. I have nothing but love for everyone who has been by my side throughout my journey. With that being said, I have entered the transfer portal. I am excited for what is to come and looking forward to exploring all opportunities for my basketball career,” Hatfield said in a statement to On3.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO